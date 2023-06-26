AUSTIN (KXAN) — Uber announced Monday it had rolled out specialized account services for teenagers in Austin. Through the program, teens ages 13-17 with parental supervision could use the app to request rideshare and food delivery services.

Parents or guardians can set up a teen’s account via the Uber app’s Family Profile section. The parent or guardian can invite the teen to make an account, sending an invitation link to the teenager to download the app, create a teen-specific account and “complete the mandatory safety onboarding process.”

The app employs live trip and delivery tracking technology for families to receive real-time updates and live trip tracking for teens who request a ride or place a delivery order. Parents and guardians will receive the driver’s name, vehicle information and requested drop-off location for any teen-requested rides.

Teens using the service will be required to give their driver a unique PIN. If drivers don’t enter the correct code into their app, they will not be able to start the trip. Uber officials said in a release Monday the PIN is intended to help guarantee teens get into the correct car and link up with the right driver.

RideCheck sensors are used, along with GPS data, “to detect if a ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early,” per the release. If something unusual happens during the ride, the Uber app will text both the teenage rider and the driver to see if they’re okay. In-app audio recordings also allow passengers to record all audio during the ride that are only accessible for the user, not the driver.

With Uber Eats services, teens will only be able to access products available to them that don’t require a specific age for purchase, such as alcohol. Families will be able to review a detailed list of all items ordered via Uber Eats.

More information on the new Uber teen accounts services is available online.