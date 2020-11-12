Uber Eats now offering prescription delivery in Austin, other Texas cities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Uber Eats isn’t just for food delivery anymore, the company announced Thursday.

The top half the home screen in Uber Eats shows the new prescription option through Nimble Rx.

In a press release, the ridesharing and food delivery giant said a prescription delivery service through the Uber Eats app starts Thursday.

The company is launching it in three Texas cities — Austin, Houston and Dallas — and it’s powered by Nimble Rx, a prescription delivery service based in California. People can transfer existing prescriptions or fulfill new ones from independent pharmacies all through the app, Uber says.

Just like when people order food through the Uber Eats app, they can track where the driver is with their prescription in real time, and the driver will drop it off at their doorstep.