AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Webb Middle School in Austin.

Cardona toured the school, spoke to parents and laid out his priorities to promote academic excellence. He also discussed the importance of providing every student with a pathway to multilingualism.

“We believe firmly that to get our students to be able to succeed anywhere in the world. We need to promote multilingualism,” Cardona said. “We have $1.2 billion in the budget for multilingualism, our Title 3, which is the grant that oversees that, the proposal calls for another $300 million to make sure we have more access to programs like the one we saw here.”

Secretary Cardona was also scheduled to moderate a discussion panel at South by Southwest Friday, which would focus on ways to develop and implement career pathway programs.