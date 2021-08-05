U.S. Marshals task force arrests man accused of north Austin murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force helped arrest a man in connection with a Monday shooting that killed one in north Austin.

U.S. Marshals say Cordell Christopher Adams, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the 1000 block of Fieldwood Drive, also in north Austin. He was taken to Travis County Jail and will be held with a bond set at $500,000.

A warrant was issued for Adams’ arrest on Tuesday. U.S. Marshals say Adams is accused of shooting the victim in the head in a chiropractic center parking lot on North Lamar Boulevard. The victim later died at the hospital.

According to the arrest affidavit, surveillance videos from nearby businesses showed a suspect in the area of the shooting, the victim being shot and the man leaving the scene. A Crime Stoppers tip also helped authorities make an arrest, the affidavit said.

Austin police asked the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to help find Adams. The task force discovered he was still in the Austin area and saw him at a home on Fieldwood Drive.

Share a tip about this story

Attorney information for Adams was not available as of Thursday morning. Once it becomes available, we will ask his attorney for a statement on his behalf and update this story.