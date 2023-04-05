AUSTIN (KXAN) – The U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a second woman Tuesday morning in connection with a homicide investigation in north Austin.

According to the LSFTF, Kendra Johnson, 33, of Austin was wanted on a first-degree murder charge for the March 18 deadly shooting on Deen Avenue in Austin.

At the scene, Austin police officers found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Barry Dockery, lying in the backyard with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Dockery was later pronounced dead.

APD conducted a homicide investigation and identified Johnson as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained, according to the LSFTF.

According to a release, APD requested additional assistance from the task force on March 26 to find and arrest Johnson who “was known to be in the Austin area.”

The task force arrested Johnson on Post Road in San Marcos. LSFTF says Johnson was transported to the Austin Police Department and will be booked into the Travis County Jail to await judicial proceedings.

This is the second arrest in the case. LSFTF arrested Brittney Curry, 32, of Pflugerville on March 23.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin include: