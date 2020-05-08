U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds set to fly over Austin to honor front line workers of COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover New York City skyline, Tuesday April 28, 2020, in New York. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Thunderbirds, the Demonstration Squadron of the U.S. Air Force, will be flying over Austin Tuesday, May 12, to honor health professionals and essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, the Pentagon launched “Operation America Strong,” a joint venture between the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds to perform flyovers in solidarity with Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored to extend our gratitude to Texans in San Antonio and Austin who have been working hard to keep their communities safe,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “We want Texans to look up to see the display of American resolve and know that the American spirit will prevail beyond this difficult time in our nation.”

The formation that will fly over Austin will consist of six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons. Austin residents should expect a few moments of jet noises at the crafts pass over head.

The U.S. Air Force states that residents will be able to witness the flyover from the safety and comfort of their home-quarantine. It is encouraged that all who try to watch the Thunderbirds formation fly over the city still maintain proper social distancing guidelines.

The Austin flyover will begin Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. A detailed flight path is set to be released a day before the flyover.

More information about the Thuderbirds can be found on their website here.

Last week, the Navy’s Blue Angels performed a similar flyover for Houston and Dallas.