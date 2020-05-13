Typhoon Texas looking to hire 600 seasonal employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more businesses begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, a local water park is hoping to fill hundreds of job openings as soon as possible.

Typhoon Texas management says they expect large crowds over the summer, and in anticipation they are looking to hire 600 seasonal employees to meet the demand. The company says the water park will also undergo some aesthetic changes.

“There’s gonna be marked keys on the concrete throughout the park illustrating where people should stand in lines for the rides and attractions and also for our food and beverage outlets,” said Ty Weitzel, General Manager of Typhoon Texas.

Typhoon Texas says in order to keep its guests safe, restrooms in the park will close every hour to be disinfected and all seating areas will be cleaned once a group leaves.

Those interested in applying can find a list of job opening on Typhoon Texas’ site here.