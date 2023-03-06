AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spring break is right around the corner.

March is typically a time when we see college kids let loose and have fun while drinking downtown.

Too often, however, one night can turn tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking.

During spring break of 2021, Texas recorded 874 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes, resulting in 31 deaths and 107 serious injuries.

With this in mind, TxDOT is trying to target college students with its statewide “Drive Sober. No Regrets” spring break drunk driving prevention campaign.

The state agency is partnering with U in the Driver Seat, a student-based organization at UT Austin aimed at preventing traffic crashes.

On Thursday night, the group will set up a tent on 6th Street with TxDOT officials.

The drunk driving prevention display will have a drunk driving simulator, including drunk goggles for people to wear, interactive games and Uber Share rides will be offered.

UT Austin freshman Esmeralda Trevino is a student ambassador for U in the Driver Seat.

“It’s really important that we come into spring break and understand that this is an issue, but it doesn’t have to remain an issue,” she said. “We can change this for now and for the future.”

The display will be set up at the intersection between 6th Street and Trinity Street from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

“We really hope that by hearing from other young people and their peers, the message will be more resounding,” TxDOT spokeswoman Glynda Chu said.

TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX.

This is a social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.