TxDOT to celebrate completion of project that adds lanes to RM 2222 in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TxDOT is celebrating adding extra lanes on RM 2222 on Friday.

The extra lanes have been added to RM 2222 between Bonaventure Drive and McNeil Drive.

The widening project was to ease congestion for drivers in west Austin.

TxDOT says the project needed to happen to deal with extra drivers that have been traveling through the area in recent years.

Brad Wheelis with TxDOT says the widening project will ease bottlenecks in the area.

“We continue to see growth in the area. We have to address the traffic issue,” said Wheelis. “We know we got a lot of school traffic, as well as commuters.”

This isn’t the only construction project happening in that area. The RM 620 bypass project is about halfway done and expected to wrap up early next year.

TxDOT is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon to celebrate the project’s completion.