Traffic attempting to merge on I-35 heading southbound near State Highway 45 North in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation will host a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the start of construction on its Interstate 35 north project.

The I-35 Capital Express North Project is a $606 million initiative to add one non-tolled, high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction along the interstate. The project boundary runs from State Highway 45 North to U.S. Highway 290 East.

Additionally, the project will reconstruct six bridges, construct a diverging diamond interchange at Wells Branch Parkway and “make additional safety and mobility improvements,” per a project fact sheet. Other elements include reconstructing entrance and exit ramps, creating shared-use paths for pedestrians and bikers as well as adding intersection bypass lanes.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at TxDOT’s Austin District headquarters, located at 7901 N. I-35, Austin.