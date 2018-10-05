TxDOT's traffic tips before you head to the big game in Dallas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic on I-35. (KXAN Photo).

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Don't wear out your voice before Saturday's UT/OU game yelling at traffic on Interstate 35.

TxDOT has a list of free resources to give drivers a heads up on any potential headaches between Salado and Hillsboro near Dallas. They can also be used for everyday traffic impacts as well.

People can sign up for email or text alerts, or follow on Twitter for updated information. Each option covers different needs, but all will cover "incident alerts" such as crashes.

Incident Alerts Planned Lane Closures Travel Times Email ✓ ✓ Twitter ✓ ✓ ✓ Text Messages ✓

There are four different options for emails, including getting daily or weekly updates on lane closures, or only being notified about high-impact lane closures.

Four different Twitter accounts provide different kinds of updates:

@TxDOTWacoPIO: updated information about the Waco area

@I35Travel: Information on lane closures, incidents and updates about I-35 between Dallas and Laredo

@My35TravelTimes: An automated update on travel times, like the signs you sometimes see along I-35

@My35LaneClosure: Posts all planned lane closures every day at 5 a.m.

People can sign up by texting a keyword to 72337 based on where and how much they want to get updates. "ALL" will send people every update on new incidents and when roads are cleared, while "LIMITED" won't include updates to incidents. That list can be found on the My35 website.