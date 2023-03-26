TxDOT’s I-35 Capital Express Central Project would widen the major highway by eight miles in the heart of Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Texas Department of Transportation works toward finalizing its long-ranging transportation plan, it’s hosting virtual and in-person forums this spring to collect community feedback.

Connecting Texas 2050 is the state agency’s update to its long-range transportation plan. TxDOT is collecting feedback “to help establish the vision, objectives, performance measures and strategic recommendations for the state’s transportation system through 2050 for all modes,” per a news release.

A statewide virtual public meeting will be hosted online and in-person through May 31.

To submit a comment, Texans can share it online, via email at connectingtexas2050@txdot.gov or by mailing it to the following address:

TxDOT TPP Connecting Texas 2050, Statewide Planning Branch Manager

P.O. Box 149217

Austin, TX 78714-9217

Commenters can also share their thoughts in person at the physical open houses. Any comments postmarked by May 31 will be incorporated into the community engagement summary, TxDOT officials noted.

Both English and Spanish materials will be available in person and online. Special accommodation requests can be made by calling 512-271-2025 a minimum of three days before the in-person open house.