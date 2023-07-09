TxDOT’s I-35 Capital Express Central Project would widen the major highway by eight miles in the heart of Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted Sunday some “rolling closures” are planned along a stretch of northbound Interstate 35 lanes in the late evening and overnight hours.

The closures will impact northbound I-35 between William Cannon Drive and Stassney Lane between 9 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. early Monday. TxDOT attributed the planned closures to crews needing to remove overhead signs.

Several entrance and exit ramps will be closed during the outlined hours. Officials said to anticipate delays as a result of the scheduled work.