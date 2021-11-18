LIVE: TxDOT in Austin details plans ahead of upcoming winter weather season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nine months after snow, ice, and freezing temperatures paralyzed the Austin area and trapped residents in their homes, the Texas Department of Transportation is ready to detail its preparations for the upcoming winter weather season.

Thursday afternoon, TxDOT’s Austin District will “demonstrate equipment” and “discuss its deployment plans” should severe weather threaten the area again in the coming months.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. KXAN will live stream the event in this story. Also, look for a full report on KXAN News at 6.

