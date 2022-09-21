AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of three new flyovers and the reconstruction of the existing flyover at Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 183.

The $124.2 million Texas Clear Lanes project extended from Rundberg Lane to U.S. 290 East, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for highway improvement. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

TxDOT holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for highway improvement. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

TxDOT holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for highway improvement. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

TxDOT holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for highway improvement. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

TxDOT holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for highway improvement. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

TxDOT holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for highway improvement. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

The project also included the completion of work at St. Johns Avenue, such as reconstructing the bridge and adding non-signalized U-turns and intersection bypass lanes in each direction.

According to TxDOT, other improvements included extended entrance and exit ramps and enhanced bicycle and pedestrian accommodations throughout the corridor.

The ceremony took place at the TxDOT Austin District.