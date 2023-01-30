AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Department of Transportation crews are preparing roads for wintry weather that’s moving into the state.

Winter Storm Warnings were issued in Central Texas early Monday morning. After a strong cold front blew through the area Sunday afternoon, enough cold air could be in place to give way to some freezing rain and icing potential for parts of the area.

TxDOT Austin crews are pretreating major roadways Monday morning ahead of the wintry precipitation and cold temperatures.

Drivers should leave room between their vehicles and TxDOT work convoys.

TxDOT also has equipment available to clear roads if necessary.

In November, the department unveiled new equipment – including three snow plows – that could be used for clearing roads in Central Texas in the event of severe winter weather.

Up-to-date road conditions are available on TxDOT’s website.