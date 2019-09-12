TX health officials now collecting data about illnesses related to vaping

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is now asking local health care professionals to start tracking illnesses related to vaping.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of September 6, more than 450 cases of lung illnesses associated with the use of e-cigarette products have been reported to the agency. Texas is one of 33 states experiencing the outbreak.

According to CDC, symptoms could include:

Cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Fatigue, fever, or weight loss

DSHS said it’s asking doctors and nurses to ask patients with these symptoms about vaping use and report possible cases to them.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is taking a closer look at how many cases local hospitals are seeing. Check back for more details.