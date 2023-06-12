AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday marks two years since the June 12, 2021 shooting on Sixth Street where one person died and 14 others were injured.

Since then, the city launched Safer Sixth Street initiatives to improve safety in the entertainment district.

Here’s a look at what has happened over the last year in the Sixth Street shooting’s aftermath:

Court proceedings

Police arrested shooting suspect De’ondre White, 21, in Killeen June 24, 2021 in connection to the deadly shooting. In August 2021, a grand jury indicted White for one murder charge and 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Two teens were previously arrested in connection to the shooting, but their charges were dropped following new witness statements. Police said they believed White was the sole shooter in the mass shooting.

White’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 20. Jury selection for a trial is scheduled to begin in late August. White is booked in the Travis County jail.

Court records show White was reindicted in February for the murder charge, but the Travis County District Attorney’s Office couldn’t comment on the open case to explain the reindictment.

Another man charged in connection to the shooting, Jeremiah Tabb, is scheduled to be in court Sept. 12 for his next hearing, according to the docket. Tabb was indicted with tampering with evidence in 2022. Police said he tried to dispose of the gun that was used in the shooting.

Safer Sixth Street

After the June 2021 mass shooting, Austin City Council launched a safety initiative to improve safety in the entertainment district. The Sixth Street initiative laid out steps for city leaders to take such as improved lighting, coordination with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission and creating a nightlife management plan.

In March 2022, city council members moved ahead with safety improvements like working with bar owners to create written safety plans, train door staff and increase communication with the Austin Police Department.

In December 2022, former council member Kathie Tovo said council members had done what they could to improve safety, but it was up to city departments to make those changes. Two changes made were to allow businesses to apply for permits to create outdoor seating areas and to hold pop-up events on Sixth Street to diversify space use.

Other changes in 2022 included adding a Sixth Street EMS staging area, looking at adding HALO cameras downtown, looking at using handheld metal detectors at some businesses on Sixth and Rainey streets and exploring taller building heights on Sixth Street.

The family of Douglas Kantor, the 25-year-old who died in the shooting, told KXAN in January they want to see a way to keep guns and underage kids out of the closed-off part of Sixth Street, among other changes, as a result of the deadly shooting.

Last month, Austin Police noted there had not been a shooting on Sixth Street for months. However, APD said aggravated assaults increased compared to low-level assaults.

Between Jan. 1 and May 15, there were 15 aggravated assaults, 9 robberies and one murder, according to a Sixth Street crime report detailing violent incidents.