Two years after the Vegas shooting, one Austin musician talks about his experience

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday marks the two year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead and hundreds more wounded at a music festival.

One Texas musician, who was there that fateful day, sat down with KXAN to talk about his experience and his road to recovery.

Carlos Sosa is a Texas musician who is best known for accompanying musicians like Maroon Five, Kelly Clarkson and Jason Mraz. He had just finished playing on-stage with the Josh Abbott Band when the bullets started flying.

“I was backstage. We had just finished and we — Jason Aldean was about to go on. So the first about hundred bullets were within about 5 feet from me, yeah,” said Sosa.

After the event, Sosa suffered from PTSD. He received help from the SIMS Foundation who put him through therapy to help get him back on his feet.

The SIMS Foundation, located in Austin, focuses on mental health and substance use recovery for musicians, the music industry and their families.

“SIMS put me straight through trauma therapy for a couple of months and really helped. I didn’t miss a beat,” said Sosa. “I went back to playing festivals immediately.”

Sosa was joined in the interview by Turk Pipkin, an author, filmmaker and activist from Austin who worked with him to put together next week’s all-day event to raise money for the SIMS Foundation.

“I just want to say sitting here with Carlos — for all of us — it’s impossible to imagine what it would be like to be in that situation and we’re really lucky in Austin to have an organization like SIMS,” said Pipkin.

The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, at Arlyn Studios from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will feature performances from Sosa and other Austin artists. Tickets can be purchased at the SIMS Foundation website here.