AUSTIN (KXAN) — Among several St. David’s HealthCare facilities, two Austin locations were ranked in the nation’s 100 top hospitals, according to analysis provided by PINC AI.

St. David’s Medical Center, which also includes the Heart Hospital of Austin and St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, ranked at No. 1, according to a news release from St. David’s. St. David’s North Austin Medical Center ranked No. 2.

Two St. David’s Medical Center Hospitals were ranked in the nation’s top 100 hospitals in an analysis provided by PINC AI | Courtesy St. David’s Healthcare

Two St. David’s Medical Center Hospitals were ranked in the nation’s top 100 hospitals in an analysis provided by PINC AI | Courtesy St. David’s Healthcare

“St. David’s HealthCare is honored to receive these distinguished recognitions, which start with the dedication of our doctors, nurses and staff,” David Huffstutler, president and chief executive officer of St. David’s HealthCare, said in the release. “We are committed to providing exceptional care to every patient every day, and these accolades underscore that commitment.”

The top 100 hospitals list is created by “quantitative analysis of publicly available data,” which is conducted to identify those hospital in the United States, the release said.

Analysis found winners in the top 100 list “delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost,” the release said.