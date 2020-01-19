Two runners suffer heart attacks during 3M Half Marathon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics were sent to the 3M Half Marathon for reports of two runners suffering heart attacks Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis EMS said the call for the first patient came in at 9:48 a.m. He was located at the intersection of East 32nd Street and Duval Street. The second runner, also a man, suffered a heart attack at the finish line. Both men are said to be in their 40s.

Emergency medics were able to get a pulse on both runners. They were taken to St. David’s Medical Center in critical condition.