Two of three suspects connected to southeast Austin shooting arrested
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection to a southeast Austin shooting that happened Tuesday, May 28, according to Austin police.
Police were called to the shooting at the 1500 block of Sunnyvale Street at the Carlton Garden apartments around 6:53 a.m. Surveillance footage from the complex showed two of the suspects approaching an apartment while wearing face masks.
One of the victims told police they were woken up to a loud sound in their home and were confronted by three suspects, two men and a woman. He said one of the male suspects was holding a gun with an extended magazine and the other was holding a knife.
According to the police report, the suspects found a safe belonging to the victims and began ransacking the apartment for the key. At one point the suspect holding the knife put it down while searching the apartment. The female victim then picked it up and attacked the suspect holding the gun. After a short scuffle, the suspect allegedly shot the woman in the head and arm.
Surveillance footage showed the three suspects fleeing the apartment after the shots were heard. The victim who was shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
An anonymous source come forward to investigators and identified the female suspect from the surveillance video as 20-year-old Gabriella Elizondo. The source told police Elizondo participated in the robbery with two men named Abel and Ariel. The source also said the suspects' car was a blue Honda.
Police were able to identify the two male suspects named by the anonymous source as 24-year-old Ariel Hernandez-Cortez and 22-year-old Abel Garcia-Escobar. According to police, Hernandez-Cortez, Garcia-Escobar and Elizondo all had links to one another on social media.
On Tuesday, May 28, officers spotted the blue Honda at the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. After witnessing several alleged traffic violations police stopped the vehicle.
Police say when the vehicle pulled over, the passenger later identified as Hernandez-Cortez, got out, ran away on foot and tossed a bag he was carrying as he ran. Police were able to detain Hernandez-Cortez as well as Garcia-Escobar who remained in the driver's seat.
During the investigation of the vehicle, police found a tan-colored glock pistol with an extended magazine as well as 9 mm bullets on the backseat. Police say the bullets resembled the casings found in the victim's apartment. Police also found several Magellan brand face masks on the floor of the car.
Hernandez-Cortez, Garcia-Escobar have been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
