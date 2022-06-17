AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is still on the run after a fatal shooting in northwest Austin Sunday evening.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Austin Police responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Oro Valley Trail and Modena Trail.

When they arrived, deputies found a vehicle that had crashed into the backyard of a house. Three people were found inside the vehicle, all with gunshot wounds.

The driver of the vehicle, 16-year-old Adrian Murillo was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WCSO, the victims had met with three suspects, and a confrontation ended with multiple shots being fired. The suspects then fled the area.

One of the suspects, Stephen Sanchez, 19, was later located at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was arrested for murder and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Four days later, a second suspect, Xelso Mora-Vazquez, 20, was arrested in a multi-agency effort on a murder warrant and booked into jail.

The third suspect, identified as Devin Vasquez-Pachecho, 17, has an active warrant for murder.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 or WCSO at 512-943-1300.