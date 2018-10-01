Two men shot sleeping under bridge in south Austin Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two men were shot in south Austin off William Cannon Drive early Oct. 1, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Two homeless men were shot in south Austin early Monday morning, Austin police say.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the two men were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Police later told us their vital signs were stable.

The shooting was reported at 3:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of West William Cannon Drive. That's between Woodhue and Cannonleague drives. Cpl. Michael Chavarria said the two men flagged down someone at the Cannon Place Apartments. That person called police and told them he saw the men come out of the woods "covered in blood" and asking for help.

The men told police they were under a bridge when they were shot. Both were shot in the upper torso, and at least one said he was asleep when the attack happened.

"It's actually very dark under the bridge," Chavarria said. "We went down there to do a search of the area, and the victims were unable to give us a good suspect description because it's so dark."

Part of a parking lot of the apartment complex is taped off, and officers and a K-9 unit were investigating but unable to find any leads, police said.

A crime scene van at the scene on William Cannon Drive where two men were shot Oct. 1, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)