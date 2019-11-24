Two men injured after vehicle hits pedestrian in north Austin

Austin

by: Harley Tamplin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian in north Austin early Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Dessau Road and East Parmer Lane at about 3:23 a.m.

It is believed that the vehicle involved in the incident rolled over during the crash.

A man aged in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, while a man in his 50s was taken to St David’s Round Rock, EMS said.

Neither man suffered life-threatening injuries, according to medics.

