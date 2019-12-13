Two lanes of I-35 southbound frontage road near UT campus closed due to crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash on the Interstate 35 southbound frontage road just north of MLK Jr. Boulevard has blocked two lanes of traffic Friday afternoon, according to Austin Transportation.

With road closures on Red River Street starting earlier this week for the construction of UT’s Moody Center, there isn’t an easy alternative for drivers to get through the central Austin area.

A crash on the IH 35 southbound frontage road just north of MLK has two southbound lanes blocked on the IH 35 frontage road. Proceed with caution. #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/VJ7QOpVb2W — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) December 13, 2019

Red River Street will remain closed between MLK Jr. Blvd. and Clyde Littlefield Drive until January of 2022 for construction of the new multipurpose arena.

Austin Mobility is asking drivers to proceed with caution through the area.