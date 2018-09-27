Two killed in hit-and-run near SH 130 in southeast Austin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two people died in a hit and run on Pearce Lane in Del Valle Sept. 27, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two people died in a hit and run on Pearce Lane in Del Valle Sept. 27, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were killed in a hit-and-run just after 9 a.m. Thursday on the State Highway 130 access road at Pearce Lane.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a black 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling east on Pearce Lane, in southeast Austin, when an unknown vehicle going northbound on the SH 130 access road ran a stop sign and hit the passenger side of the truck. The two men in the truck died from the crash.

The vehicle that hit the truck then drove away from the scene. DPS troopers say the suspect vehicle most likely has front-end damage.

So far, DPS said they do not know of any witnesses, so they are counting on the public to come forward with information to help piece together who is responsible for the crash.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the crash is asked to call the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

This is a developing story.