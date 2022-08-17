AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were injured in a shooting in north Austin on Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.

It happened near the intersection of East Powell Lane and Georgian Drive. That’s in the Georgian Acres area.

APD said the call came in at 8:19 p.m. Two adult patients were transported to Dell Seton for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

KXAN will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.