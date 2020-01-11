Two injured in north Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders responded to crash in north Austin where one person was been pinned in a vehicle.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the call came in around 8:53 p.m. The crash happened in the 14000 block of Interstate Highway 35 at the intersection of West Howard Lane and Owens Tech Boulevard.

Initial reports state that one person pinned in their vehicle has been extricated.

Medics took that patient and another one to Round Rock Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story, it will be updated with more information.