AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill in southeast Austin on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., medics responded to a report of the crash at the Goodwill located on the 6500 block of Burleson Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, medics said.

No other information was available Friday.