AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were injured after a major three-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Around 6:30 p.m., medics said the crash happened on William Cannon Drive, near McKinney Falls. Two of the three vehicles rolled over, according to officials.

One person was taken to St. David’s South with “potentially serious” injuries, and a second person was transported with non life-threatening injuries by an ESD-11 ambulance, medics said. Another person also refused transport on the scene.

No further information was released Friday.