AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say two scooter riders are in the hospital Monday morning after they crashed with a vehicle on East Eighth Street in downtown Austin.

According to APD, the crash happened at 1:25 a.m. at the intersection of Eighth and San Jacinto Streets. The driver did stay at the scene.

Austin Travis County-EMS says both adult patients have serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is the second crash involving a scooter in Austin in the last month.

Police say Adam Gaconnet, 32, died on April 29 while riding on East Seventh Street between Allen and Gunter Streets. APD said Francisco Jauregui, 21, faces a charge of driving while intoxicated in the Gaconnet case.