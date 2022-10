AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS says two people are in the hospital Monday morning after a crash between a vehicle and pole in downtown Austin.

According to Austin Police, the crash happened at Sabine Street and East 11th Street around 2:50 a.m.

Police say the vehicle hit a light pole.

APD says the two who were hurt are a man and a woman.

According to APD, East 11th Street is shut down between Red River Street and the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35.