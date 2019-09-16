35 back open after two overnight crashes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interstate 35 is back open after two crashes caused major traffic delays Sunday night.

Police say both crashes were cleared by midnight.

Austin police got the call for both crashes around 11 p.m. and multiple vehicles are involved in both, but officers said no one was seriously injured.

Officers responded to the area of northbound I-35 and 56th Street for a crash. The second crash happened on the southbound side of the highway in between the St. Johns Avenue and Anderson Lane exits of I-35.