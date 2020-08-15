Two hurt in southeast Austin shooting, police still searching for suspects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for multiple suspects after a shooting in southeast Austin Friday night. Police say two men were hurt. One of them has serious injuries.

The call came in around 9:56 p.m. from a Sonic at Montopolis and East Riverside drives, although police say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Kasper Street.

Officers say the two men were shot. A 33-year-old man has life-threatening injuries and is undergoing surgery. Another victim, 50, has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victims and suspects were in a car together at the time. They all knew each other, according to APD.

Right now, officers are unsure how many suspects were involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

