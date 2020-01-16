Two hospitalized after east Austin fire

Austin Fire crews investigate an overnight house fire that sent two men to the hospital (KXAN: Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews say two elderly men are in the hospital Thursday morning after an early morning fire in east Austin.

According to Austin Fire, the fire was first reported at 2 a.m. at a house on Greenwood Avenue near 12th Street. Firefighters credit working smoke detectors and the help of police officers with saving the two men’s lives.

Update on Greenwood fire. Both residents of the house were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms. Smoke alarms do save lives! — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 16, 2020

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics took two men in their 70s to the hospital. Both men had minor injuries due to smoke inhalation.

“When a fire goes out, not just the fire department hears about it,” explained Batallion Chief Matt Cox. “Many, many times our police and EMS brothers and sisters get her a lot quicker. So they can at least evaluate the situation and they tell me, ‘Hey, I got a person here and here.’

“It greatly increases our efforts. It’s definitely a team effort between all three departments.”

Cox says the fire was through the roof when firefighters first arrived but they were able to get it knocked down in 15 minutes.

AFD says the cause remains under investigation. The two-story home suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.