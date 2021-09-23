Two dead in overnight central Austin crash

ATCEMS says two people died in a crash Thursday morning. (KXAN: Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS says two people died early Thursday morning after a crash in central Austin.

Paramedics, fire crews and police officers responded to crash at the corner of West 41st Street and Medical Parkway at 1:30 a.m.

Police say two people were ejected from a car, which appears to have come to a stop against a building.

ATCEMS says paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene of the crash.

Paramedics took a third person to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

The crash caused a brief gas leak which was stopped by Austin Fire crews.

