AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police and Austin Travis County EMS say two people are dead after a two vehicle crash in southeast Austin early Monday morning.

According to TxDOT Austin, all northbound lanes of US 183 are closed at Riverside because of the crash.

Austin Police say the crash involved a vehicle and a tow truck.

ATCEMS says two people died at the scene. Paramedics took a third person to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 1:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US 183 at Riverside Drive.

A KXAN crew is heading to the scene and we will have details on KXAN.com and KXAN News Today.