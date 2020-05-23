Two children injured in north Austin crash that sent multiple people to hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people, including two children, were injured in a crash on North Lamar Boulevard near Braker Lane Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS reported the crash around 1:55 p.m. Saturday at the 12100 block of North Lamar Blvd.

One adult and the two children were declared trauma alerts as a result of the crash. The two children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

According to ATCEMS, the four adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.