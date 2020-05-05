Two Austin chefs nominated for James Beard awards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin chefs have been nominated for James Beard awards, the James Beard Foundation announced Monday.

Kevin Fink from Emmer & Rye, along with Michael Fojtasek from Olamaie, are two of five nominees for Best Chef in the Texas region.

Other nominees include Anita Jaisinghani (Pondicheri) and Trong Nguyen (Crawfish and Noodles) from Houston, and Steve McHugh (Cured) from San Antonio.

The James Beard Foundation characterizes the top chefs awards as “chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions.”

To be eligible, they need to be working as a chef for at least five years, and three years in their respective region, the foundation’s website says.

The winners will be announced Sept. 25.