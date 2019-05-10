Two arrested, face murder charges in connection with north Austin hotel shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men face murder charges in connection with what police believe was a robbery that ended in a shooting at a north Austin hotel that killed one man May 5.

Jannerra Williams, 28, was found dead in a room at the Quality Inn Suites at 7928 Gessner Drive after someone called police and reported hearing a “loud explosion,” according to an affidavit. Roosevelt Haynes III, 17, and Timothy Bowie, 22, both face murder charges in connection with his death.

Haynes is listed as being in custody in the McLennan County Jail Friday. Bowie was taken into custody Friday. Police also released a video Thursday seeking a person of interest in the case.

The 911 caller and other witnesses told police they saw three men and a woman running from a hotel room on the third floor, which turned out to be where Williams was found with a gunshot wound, the affidavit said. He was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m.

Police said earlier in the day two other men met and befriended Williams at a convenience store and rented him a room at the hotel, then picked up his girlfriend and took her there, too. She had been at a home where Timothy Bowie is listed as the utility account holder.

Timothy Bowie mugshot from Brazoria County Jail

Surveillance video from 7:47 p.m. showed three men park a maroon Mitsubishi Eclipse without a license plate and walk into the hotel. The affidavit says they stood outside the room where Williams was found “for several minutes without attempting to make contact with the occupants.” It noted the three appeared to cover their faces as they walked up to the door.

Surveillance video showed Williams’ girlfriend leave, and later the three suspects left as well, one of whom appeared to be holding a black handgun, according to the affidavit. The men drove off.

On May 6, another officer pulled over Haynes’ Eclipse while checking out a suspicious vehicle near the 12000 block of Walnut Park crossing. Investigators later noticed from the officer’s body camera that Haynes was wearing similar clothes to one of the suspects in the hotel.

Jail records show a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested Haynes and he was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday.

Police identified Bowie through Williams’ girlfriend’s Facebook. Bowie had posted a photo of himself on Instagram posing with a handgun and cash around 5 p.m. May 5, according to the affidavit. Police noticed he was wearing similar clothes to one of the suspects in the surveillance video.

The Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested Bowie Friday, Austin police said.