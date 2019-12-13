Two APD officers treated for ‘toxic exposure’ Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin police officers were treated and released at a south Austin hospital for what the Austin Fire Department called “toxic exposure” Friday morning.

AFD responded to the Austin Police South Sub Station at 404 Ralph Ablanedo Dr. just before 3 a.m. for a toxic exposure call, they said.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed it transported two officers to the hospital with non-life-threatening complaints.

Initial tests on the vehicle, a Ford Explorer, showed negative for carbon monoxide, a source said.

Between March and July of 2017, 20 officers tested positive for carbon monoxide, prompting APD to take almost 400 of its Ford Explorers off the street over carbon monoxide fears.

We will have more information on the situation as it becomes available.