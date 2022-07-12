AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hot weather late Monday night led Austin Fire crews to call a second alarm while fighting a fire at a home under construction in East Austin.

Fire crews arrived at the home just before 10:25 p. m. on East Fourth Street between Pedernales and San Saba Streets in the Holly neighborhood.

AFD says crews were able to put the fire out at 10:50 p.m.

According to AFD, the fire briefly spread to the outside of two nearby occupied homes but crews were able to quickly put out those fires. Austin Fire says the people inside those homes were able to make it outside safely by the time fire crews arrived. No one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

AFD says crews called for a second alarm due to the heat and the fact the fire briefly spread to the two other homes.