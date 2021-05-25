Twenty One Pilots join Billy Joel as F1 concert headliners at COTA

Twenty One Pilots will headline Friday’s concert for the United States Grand Prix in October. (Photo courtesy of COTA)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Grammy award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots will join Billy Joel as the headliners of the concert weekend during the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in October.

Twenty One Pilots will play at the track’s stage Friday, Oct. 22, the day before Billy Joel takes the stage. Billy Joel was the first headliner race organizers announced in late April.

Tickets are on sale for the concerts and the F1 race.

Organizers say ticket sales for the races are on pace to outsell the 2019 race and there could end up being “unprecedented demand” as race weekend gets closer. All reserve seats are sold out, so organizers are releasing tickets for the grandstands on Turn No. 2 and bleachers on Turn No. 4.