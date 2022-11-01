AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — This year for Thanksgiving, some families may center the mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce around a brisket instead of a turkey as the avian flu has already killed more than 6 million of the animals, or about 3% of the country’s turkey population.

Not every restaurant that offers turkey is struggling to get enough of the meat, but this year has proven troublesome on more than one front for the industry. Terry Black’s Barbecue has historically offered turkey breast for the holiday, meanwhile Smokey Mo’s BBQ does the full bird.

Regardless of the method, some people will miss out on turkey.