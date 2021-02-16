TUESDAY LIVE BLOG: 411K people without power, more than a third of Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Power outages are still keeping hundreds of thousands of people in the dark across Central Texas and without heat as temperatures plunge into the single digits overnight.

The area is reeling from its first-ever Wind Chill Warning, and bitter cold temperatures behind heavy snowfall and ice accumulations aren’t offering any help to make roads passable. The Wind Chill Warning continues through 12 p.m. Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service in the Austin metro area is in place from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday due to another round of potential freezing rain and snow accumulation on the way.

6:35 a.m.

Latest power outage numbers show there are at least 411,444 people in the KXAN viewing area without power. That’s almost 37% of the 1.1 million energy customers.

Austin Energy – 215,507 customers without power (42.05% of customers)

Oncor – 83,934 customers without power in the KXAN viewing area (46.4% of customers)

Pedernales – 92,337 customers without power in the KXAN viewing area (30.1% of customers)

Bluebonnet – 19,666 customers without power in the KXAN viewing area (16.1% of customers)



6:20 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS had a “historic” day Monday when it came to responding to calls.

A tweet from the agency said medics responded to 1,435 calls Monday, including 93 for falls, 69 for exposure, 13 for toxic/carbon monoxide and nine for collisions.

Yesterday was an absolutely historic day at #ATCEMS. Our #ATCEMSMedics & Communications staff responded to 1,435 calls for service! Most noteworthy: Falls-93, Exposure-69, Carbon Monoxide-13, & Collisions-9. Help reduce the # of preventable calls that we are having to respond to. pic.twitter.com/jKxqKd3Fdd — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 16, 2021

6 a.m.

The Austin Fire Department is urging people not to burn charcoal indoors as a source of heat. Crews responded to four toxic exposure calls Monday due to potential carbon monoxide poisoning from charcoal fumes.

AFD units with @ATCEMS have responded to 4 Toxic Exposure calls since 6 pm where residents were using charcoal in the home to stay warm. This is extremely dangerous and can quickly lead to death from CO poisoning. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 16, 2021

5:20 a.m.

H-E-B stores in Central Texas will be open from 12-5 p.m. Tuesday, the grocery store said Monday night. The company closed its stores Monday due to the winter storm, and they say that stores can modify their hours at any time to adjust to local conditions, but for now, stores plan to open.

This also includes stores in Dripping Springs and Wimberley, the company said.

CapMetro will resume service at 10 a.m. Tuesday

5 a.m.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman reports the Austin Fire Department responded to more than 500 broken water pipe calls Monday, and there’s bound to be more Tuesday as temperatures sink to single digits overnight.

Across Texas, 4 million people are still without power. Austin Energy is reporting 215,223 customers without power, and Pedernales Electric has 102,068 customers out.