‘Tu importas’ mural unveiled on South Congress for BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month

A new mental health mural has been unveiled on South Congress (Picture: Mariano Garza/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Tu importas” – “you matter” – is the simple reminder to people passing by a brand new mural unveiled in south Austin on Sunday morning.

The mental health awareness mural was completed just days before BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, which takes place in July.

“We want people to focus on their mental health, and in communities of color that’s not something that’s focused on,” said Diana Anzaldua of Contigo Wellness, a non-profit providing access to mental health education to underrepresented communities.

“There’s a lot of stigma around mental health,” she added.

Artists Mo Sky Walker, Bianca and Snukone worked on the piece, which will be displayed on South Congress.

Contigo Wellness sponsored the mural alongside KDH Giving Fund, YWCA and the Austin Trauma Therapy Center.