AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may not have to wait in line as long the next time you’re at Austin’s airport.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is offering TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions located past airport security checkpoints. The screenings take five minutes or less, and most passengers will receive program confirmation within three to five days, according to a press release.

TSA PreCheck allows for a faster and easier airport screening experience. Under the program, travelers do not have to remove shoes, light outerwear, belts or take out 3-1-1 liquids or laptops.

“As our airport welcomes more travelers this year than ever in our history, increasing access to TSA PreCheck gives AUS travelers more options for an easier experience,” said Jacqueline Yaft, CEO for AUS.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has shattered its record for most passengers ever recorded in a single month, with more than 2 million boarding a plane in May 2022. It marks the first time passenger totals have topped 2 million. May is also the third month in a row the airport has reported a new record.

“The easier we make it for travelers to enroll in TSA PreCheck, the more people can take advantage of the great benefits the program has to offer,” said Gilbert Almaraz, TSA federal security director for Texas. “This June, we saw 94% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than five minutes in security checkpoint lines, and they avoid having to take off their shoes and belts and can leave their compliant liquids and laptops in their bags.”

TSA PreCheck has an $85 enrollment application fee, which covers five years of participation, if approved. No appointment is needed. Have your photo ID and proof of citizenship. Enrollment ambassadors are available at AUS Thursday through Monday between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m.