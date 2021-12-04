TSA officers rally over ‘poor working conditions’ at Austin airport

Rally to improve working conditions for TSA officers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TSA officers working at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are rallying Saturday in a bid to improve working conditions.

Protesters say they are holding the rally to speak out about poor working conditions and poor management at the airport.

The American Federation of Government Employees TSA Local 1048, the union hosting the demonstration, says it has been fighting for Title 5 workplace rights for TSA officers for almost 20 years.

“TSA officers work tirelessly to protect the flying public,” the union said in a press release. “They, too, deserve to be protected and have a voice on the job.”

Members of the union were joined by supporters at the protest.