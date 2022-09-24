AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration said it found six guns at security checkpoints in one week at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The time span for the reported discoveries was from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23.

Half of the firearms found were discovered Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a TSA report.

The report also said the Austin Police Department was called to respond when each of the six guns was found.

“Passengers should know exactly where their gun is before they enter the airport and make sure that it is not in a backpack, purse, suitcase or any carry-on that you plan to bring into the security checkpoint,” Gilbert Almaraz, the TSA’s federal security director for Austin, said.

As of Friday, TSA said its officers in Austin prevented 114 guns from making it onboard airplanes.

The report said passengers face a civil penalty from the TSA that can be as much as $13,910.